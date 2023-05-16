English  
Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fahiri. Photo: Medcom.id
Papua Police Chief Ensures Firm Action on KKB

Siti Yona Hukmana • 16 May 2023 16:29
Jakarta: The Armed Criminal Group (KKB) in Papua continues to act. Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fahiri confirmed that he would take firm action against the separatist group which often disturbs security and public order.
 
"Kapolda Inspector General Pol Mathius D. Fahiri, said that law enforcement will be upheld against all perpetrators of crime, especially the KKB," said Head of Public Relations of the Papua Police Kombes Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo to Medcom.id, Tuesday, May 16 2023.
 
According to him, the problem must be resolved to its roots. This is so that the conflict carried out by the KKB in Papua can be resolved optimally.

Ignatius said that one of the efforts being made was the welfare of Papua. He considered welfare as one of the goals by improving education and health.
 
Then, increasing infrastructure development to remote parts of Papua. He said that currently the central government has connected the Trans Papua road so that it connects between districts.
 
"Don't be because a handful of people with different thoughts are against the current government and voiced independence, and commit violence to heinous murders," said Ignatius.
 
KKB often repeats itself on Earth of Cenderawasih. The separatist group took Susi Air pilot Philips Mehrtens hostage on 7 February 2023.
 
The New Zealand national pilot has not been released after 3 months. The KKB led by Egianus Kogoya asked for a ransom of IDR 5 billion, medicine, food and firearms. Negotiations are still ongoing until now.
 
The KKB also took four workers of the PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera (IBS) Tower BTS project hostage in the Okbab District, Gunung Bintang Regency, Papua Mountains Province. Three people are immigrants who were stabbed and one other person is an indigenous Papuan who is in good condition.
 
The four workers were free after being taken hostage on Friday, May 12, 2023. KKB had asked for a ransom of IDR 500 million. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!