Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saves 37 of 45 Indonesian Citizens Defrauded by Companies in Laos

They are Indonesian citizens who have left the company where they work as online scammers in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone. The company where they work has held passports.
“Out of a total of 45 Indonesian citizens who were reported to have experienced problems in Laos, 37 Indonesian citizens have managed to get out of Laos via Chiang Rai Thailand and have returned to their homeland. Returning to their homeland can be carried out immediately because their visas are still valid," said the Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Judha Nugraha in his statement.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"While the other eight Indonesian citizens have not been able to leave Laos because their passports are still being held by the company," he added.
"The Indonesian Embassy in Vientiane has coordinated with the Bokeo Police to retrieve the passports held by the company and enforce the law according to regulations in force in Laos," added Judha.
Initially the Indonesian Embassy in Vientiane received a complaint from an Indonesian citizen with the initials MNH regarding the company's passport being detained on Wednesday, May 24.
The Indonesian Embassy in Vientiane immediately followed up on the complaint on May 25 2023 by sending a request for assistance with picking up passports to the Lao Police who were at Bokeo.
The Bokeo Police have met MNH and 7 other Indonesian citizens to ask for their statements and to take their photos. The Indonesian Embassy in Vientiene said it would continue to monitor the progress of the investigation process and law enforcement steps being taken by the Bokeo Police.
Previously, a video circulated on social media showing around eight men asking for help to be able to return to Indonesia. They said their passports were withheld which caused these eight people to be detained in Laos. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)