Emperor Naruhito Invited by Jokowi to See Orchids at the Bogor Botanical Gardens

The group arrived at Griya Anggrek Bogor Botanical Gardens at 10.37 WIB. Both state leaders headed straight to the orchid plant conservation area.
On the Presidential Secretariat Youtube, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are seen observing the orchid collection. Empress Masako was seen taking photos of some orchids using her cell phone.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Emperor Naruhito is said to have wanted to visit the Bogor Botanical Gardens for a long time. His interest arose after receiving a story from his parents who had visited the Bogor Botanical Gardens in 1962.
After viewing the orchid collection, President Jokowi and Emperor Naruhito held a press conference. Furthermore, President Jokowi invited them to have lunch together at the Bogor Palace.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito visited Indonesia for a week. During his visit, he was scheduled to meet many people.