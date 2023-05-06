English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
ITS Student Muhammad Syafiq Fadli Rahman (center). Photo: ITS
ITS Student Muhammad Syafiq Fadli Rahman (center). Photo: ITS

Syafiq's Story, ITS Students Become Staff at NTU Model United Nations Singapore

Renatha Swasty • 06 May 2023 01:48
Jakarta: A student of the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS), Muhammad Syafiq Fadli Rahman, has had a golden opportunity to represent ITS in an international forum. The chairman of the November 10th Institute of Technology Model United Nations Club (ITS MUN Club) became Assistant Chair for the Nanyang Technological University Model United Nations (NTUMUN) conference in Singapore.
 
Model United Nations (MUN) is an academic simulation of the United Nations (UN) forum in which students and students act as delegates from various countries. MUN's goal is to try to solve real-world problems from the perspective of the country they represent.
 
The NTUMUN conference is divided into several sessions discussing unique topics, such as the economy, security, gender equality, and so on. Syafiq served as Assistant Chair overseeing the meeting of the Food & Agriculture Organization.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Food & Agriculture Organization is a UN agency that aims to eradicate world hunger through international collaboration and research in the food sector. Thus, the main topic of discussion is food safety.
 
Syafiq's main task is to be a leader who moderates the proceedings according to the correct procedures and regulations. So that the trial is expected to run smoothly without conflict between representatives.
 
Syafiq revealed that his role was not limited to being the chairman of the trial, but also as a jury. The NTUMUN conference is in the nature of a competition, so Syafiq is also in charge of assessing the performance of each representative at the session.
 
"We assessed whether the delegation met the criteria for victory or award," said Syafiq, quoted from the its.ac.id page, Friday, May 5, 2023.
 
This assignment will not be possible without proper preparation in advance. Syafiq was officially recruited by NTUMUN since November 2022 and made several preparations ahead of the event.
 
One of the preparations was chair briefing and training which was held hybrid by NTUMUN. Preparation includes dress rehearsal for the session, learning the court procedures, and the evaluation system.
 
Syafiq admitted that his three-day experience in Singapore was invaluable. He said participating in a prestigious forum like NTUMUN, moreover being one of the staff is a privilege in itself.
 
He had the opportunity to meet many other people from abroad. Syafiq came home with several important lessons for him, one of which was firmness and alertness in working in situations that often changed.
 
During moderation, there are several representatives who lack good ethics so that the situation in the room can change instantly. Syafiq must be swift in responding to the situation. Not only that, he learned the culture and work ethics that have high standards of discipline and accuracy.
 
Armed with this experience, Syafiq hopes he can continue his journey at MUN by participating in various other MUN conferences, both domestically and abroad. Several other domestic MUN conferences have recruited Syafiq to become staff in various cities.
 
"For staff, I'm interested in joining the London International MUN," he said.  (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Mahasiswa ITS Muhammad Syafiq Fadli Rahman (tengah) sedang memoderasi jalannya sidang di NTUMUN. DOK ITS

Cerita Syafiq, Mahasiswa ITS Jadi Staf di NTU Model United Nations Singapura

Mahasiswa ITS Bikin Alat Daur Ulang Plastik Jadi Bahan Bakar

Tim Nawasena ITS Sabet Juara Kompetisi Desain Feri Internasional di Amerika

BACA JUGA
Vice President Scorn Minister who is Concurrently Chair of a Political Party

Vice President Scorn Minister who is Concurrently Chair of a Political Party

English
vice president maruf amin
The Government Trying to Immediately Evacuate 20 Indonesian Citizens Kept in Myanmar

The Government Trying to Immediately Evacuate 20 Indonesian Citizens Kept in Myanmar

English
human trafficking (en)
Government Urged to Investigate Cases of Sexual Harassment in Staycation Mode

Government Urged to Investigate Cases of Sexual Harassment in Staycation Mode

English
Sexual Harassment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tabel Medali SEA Games 2023: Kamboja Memimpin dengan Raihan 5 Medali Emas
Olahraga

Tabel Medali SEA Games 2023: Kamboja Memimpin dengan Raihan 5 Medali Emas

Resmi! WHO Cabut Darurat Kesehatan Covid-19 Global
Internasional

Resmi! WHO Cabut Darurat Kesehatan Covid-19 Global

New Brio RS Mengaspal Kian Mahal, Apa yang Bikin Mahal?
Otomotif

New Brio RS Mengaspal Kian Mahal, Apa yang Bikin Mahal?

Pendaftaran SMMPTN-Barat 2023 Dibuka 8 Mei, Ini 25 PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SMMPTN-Barat 2023 Dibuka 8 Mei, Ini 25 PTN Pilihannya

Top! Pengangguran di Indonesia Turun, Banyak Pekerja Mau Jadi Pengusaha
Ekonomi

Top! Pengangguran di Indonesia Turun, Banyak Pekerja Mau Jadi Pengusaha

Berencana Temui Jokowi, Surya Paloh: Nanti Saya Coba Telepon
Nasional

Berencana Temui Jokowi, Surya Paloh: Nanti Saya Coba Telepon

Yakup Hasibuan Jalani Syarat Ini Sebelum Nikahi Jessica Mila
Hiburan

Yakup Hasibuan Jalani Syarat Ini Sebelum Nikahi Jessica Mila

Apa Arti AI Generatif untuk Industri Media dan Hiburan?
Teknologi

Apa Arti AI Generatif untuk Industri Media dan Hiburan?

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!