Model United Nations (MUN) is an academic simulation of the United Nations (UN) forum in which students and students act as delegates from various countries. MUN's goal is to try to solve real-world problems from the perspective of the country they represent.
The NTUMUN conference is divided into several sessions discussing unique topics, such as the economy, security, gender equality, and so on. Syafiq served as Assistant Chair overseeing the meeting of the Food & Agriculture Organization.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The Food & Agriculture Organization is a UN agency that aims to eradicate world hunger through international collaboration and research in the food sector. Thus, the main topic of discussion is food safety.
Syafiq's main task is to be a leader who moderates the proceedings according to the correct procedures and regulations. So that the trial is expected to run smoothly without conflict between representatives.
Syafiq revealed that his role was not limited to being the chairman of the trial, but also as a jury. The NTUMUN conference is in the nature of a competition, so Syafiq is also in charge of assessing the performance of each representative at the session.
"We assessed whether the delegation met the criteria for victory or award," said Syafiq, quoted from the its.ac.id page, Friday, May 5, 2023.
This assignment will not be possible without proper preparation in advance. Syafiq was officially recruited by NTUMUN since November 2022 and made several preparations ahead of the event.
One of the preparations was chair briefing and training which was held hybrid by NTUMUN. Preparation includes dress rehearsal for the session, learning the court procedures, and the evaluation system.
Syafiq admitted that his three-day experience in Singapore was invaluable. He said participating in a prestigious forum like NTUMUN, moreover being one of the staff is a privilege in itself.
He had the opportunity to meet many other people from abroad. Syafiq came home with several important lessons for him, one of which was firmness and alertness in working in situations that often changed.
During moderation, there are several representatives who lack good ethics so that the situation in the room can change instantly. Syafiq must be swift in responding to the situation. Not only that, he learned the culture and work ethics that have high standards of discipline and accuracy.
Armed with this experience, Syafiq hopes he can continue his journey at MUN by participating in various other MUN conferences, both domestically and abroad. Several other domestic MUN conferences have recruited Syafiq to become staff in various cities.
"For staff, I'm interested in joining the London International MUN," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)