Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

Revenge Porn Cases keeps Popping up in the Digital Age

Ilham Pratama Putra • 03 July 2023 10:34
Jakarta: Cases of revenge porn have been popping up recently. This cannot be separated from the development of the current digital era.
 
Basically, revenge porn relies on digital technology because it is shared in the form of photos, videos and audio. Digitalization supports the dissemination of these contents.
 
So what is revenge porn? Director of Information Systems and Resources (DSSDI) Directorate of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Ridi Ferdiana explained that revenge porn is the act of disseminating or sharing multimedia material with sexual or pornographic nuances about someone without their permission.

The goal is to hurt, humiliate, or embarrass the victim. Multimedia material can be video, audio or images taken without permission.
 
"Or with permission but distributed without permission by the perpetrators with the aim of embarrassing and demeaning the victim and the surrounding environment," said a lecturer at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology (DTETI) Faculty of Engineering UGM to Medcom.id, Monday, 3 July 2023.
 
Revenge porn, he said, usually occurs in promiscuous ethics which often document unintentional actions. Such as when the victim is drunk or unconscious or intentional actions which are then spread without permission.
 
"The impact of revenge porn is a form of invasion of privacy which of course violates the protection of privacy data because it is distributed without permission," he said.
 
Most recently, the Twitter social media world is being enlivened by the confession of a teacher, Iman Zanatul Haeri, who seeks justice for his younger sibling who became a victim of revenge porn by a student at Sultan Ageng Tirtayasa University (Untirta) with the initials ALW.
 
Adik Iman is a 23 year old woman from Pandeglang, Banten. She was allegedly raped, abused, blackmailed and forced to apologize. The act of raping the victim was even filmed and then used as material for threats by the perpetrator with the initials ALW.
 
