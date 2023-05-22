Strengthening Warm Relations between Indonesia and Iran

Iran and Indonesia have a very historic relationship. Various historical records on the relationship between the two countries stated that the two sides had interacted for more than a thousand years before Islam. The show between the cultures and civilizations of the two countries is clear evidence of the historical relationship between the two parties.
In the field of lighting relations, the two countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia, have established their lighting relations since 1950. Since then until now, the bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Indonesia have been very warm and friendly, and especially in recent years, the two countries have been more active. expanding cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and other fields.
From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Asian countries, especially Islamic countries or those with a Muslim population, have a very special place in the foreign policy development strategy. Within the framework of this doctrine, as much cooperation and interaction as possible with these countries is placed on the agenda of His Holiness Dr. Ebrahim Raisi. So all the elements that play a role in Iran's foreign policy emphasize cooperation with the Asian continent as a new economic phenomenon that has emerged in the present.
To achieve this government goal, President Raisi conducted active diplomacy since the beginning of his administration and took a new approach in foreign policy with more than 10 foreign trips over the last two years to various countries including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Qatar, China, Syria and others. -etc. Likewise, President Raisi received state visits from leaders and senior officials from various world countries, including the presidents of Syria, Venezuela, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Based on the foregoing, it can be seen that President Raisi's government is taking a new approach with the slogan of "Balanced, Smart and Dynamic" diplomacy, and is seriously carrying out Iran's foreign policy with the aim of building and expanding friendly and brotherly relations with all countries in the world and in the middle of this trip, Indonesia became the next destination country to be officially visited by President Raisi. This is a state visit whose preparations have been planned since a year ago.
The Republic of Indonesia as a country with the largest Muslim population in the world with a cultural-civilisation similarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, has a significant capacity for cooperation in various fields, especially when changes are sweeping the international political system. Indonesia is a country that has a special position in the minds of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with the geographical location of the Republic of Indonesia which is at the heart of international transportation and trade routes in the East Asian region and ASEAN countries.
For this, His Excellency Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the official invitation of His Excellency Mr. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, will pay a visit to Jakarta from 23 to 24 May 2023.
During this state visit there will be an exchange of views and talks between the high-level delegations of the two countries and various cooperation documents in various sectors including in the fields of energy, pharmaceutical and health products, food products, customs cooperation, bilateral trade facilitation, science and technology, culture and others. others will be signed.
During his stay in Indonesia apart from meeting with His Excellency the President of Indonesia, His Excellency Dr. Ebrahim Raisi will also meet with the Honorable Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament and the Honorable Chair of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly. Meetings with scholars, thinkers, lecturers and students as well as business people in Indonesia were also scheduled for this visit.
The article is a statement from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran