Human Initiative Announced Support for Survivors of the Cianjur Earthquake

Human Initiative, AWS, and Amazon Disaster Relief distributed 130 temporary shelters for families, 283 shelter and bedding kits, 7 emergency toilets, multipurpose assistance for 1,000 families, and psychosocial programs for affected people to the Government of Cianjur, West Java.
“Aid from AWS Indonesia and Amazon Disaster Relief has been distributed to the communities affected by the earthquake in Kampung Tunggilis, Desa Ciherang, Kecamatan Pacet, Cianjur,” said Human Initiative’s Vice President of Operations, Andjar Radite.
“The aid provided has brought hope to the affected people, and has helped to meet their daily needs. Given the psychological impact of the earthquake, it was not easy for them to adapt to the aftermath, and a new way of life,” added Andjar.
On Monday, 22 November 2022, at 13.21 WIB, the Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Council (Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika) reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Magnitude scale had shaken Cianjur Region-West Java.
Following the emergency response phase, Human Initiative started the year with a program, Early Recovery #PeduliGempaCianjur, where they invited partners and supporters (Sahabat Inisiator) of the organization to continue supporting post-earthquake recovery in Cianjur through the program.
Early Recovery #PeduliGempaCianjur was introduced following the decision of Cianjur Regent, which stipulated a 90-day earthquake natural disaster emergency transition period, from 21 December 2022 to 20 March 2023. This seeks to improve the living and housing conditions of the community, and stimulate economic improvement.