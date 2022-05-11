English  
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

COVID-19 Cases Decrease Significantly in 8 Provinces: Task Force

English eid al-fitr covid-19 covid-19 cases
Siti Yona Hukmana • 11 May 2022 11:38
Jakarta: The COVID-19 Task Force continues to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in eight provinces after Eid holidays.
 
The eight provinces are Central Java, West Java, East Java, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lampung, North Sumatra and West Sumatra.
 
"Positive cases, active cases, deaths, BOR (hospital bed occupancy) and the positivity rate in the eight regions have decreased significantly," said Government Spokesperson for Handling COVID-19, Wiku Adisasmito in a written statement, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. .
 
"If we study the previous long holidays, an increase usually occurs 2-3 weeks after long holidays. 
 
If there is a slight increase in cases, the spokesperson said, the government immediately address the situation.
 
However, Wiku admitted that the number of COVID-19 tests decreased from 1 million people in mid-March to only about 300 thousand people last week.
 
"We need to improve this because the more people who are tested, the more we will be able to see an accurate picture of Covid-19 transmission in the community," said Wiku.

(WAH)
