NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 148.9 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 March 2022 17:43
Jakarta: Some 402,204 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 148,989,922, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 148,944 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 192,412,648.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 26,336 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,826,589.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 31,705 to 5,258,235.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 304 to 151,135.
 
(WAH)
