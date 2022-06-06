English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,622. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 342 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 June 2022 15:33
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 342 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,057,142.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 270 to 5,897,022.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,622.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.

 
(WAH)
Efforts to Intensify Indonesia-Australia Cooperation Crucial: President Jokowi

Over 167.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

World Bank Bolster Support for Anti-Corruption Reforms in Solomon Islands

