Jokowi to Distribute Land Certificates in North Sumatra

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to distribute social forest decrees (SK), agrarian reform object land decrees (TORA), and land certificates to residents during his second day of working visit to North Sumatra on Thursday.
The head of state commenced his visit by crossing from Ambarita Port, Samosir District, to Ajibata Port, Toba District. Aboard the KMP Kaldera Toba, a roll-on-roll-off (ro-ro) ship, President Jokowi and his entourage departed at 8 a.m. local time.
“The president will thereafter head to Sibisa Airport, Toba District, to fly with the Indonesian Air Force’s Super Puma helicopter to a helipad at the Humbang Hasundutan district head office,” Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau noted in a statement received here on Thursday.
During his visit to Humbang Hasundutan District, President Jokowi is scheduled to plant trees in Simangulampe Village, Bakti Raja Sub-district
In the neighborhood, the president will distribute the social forest decrees and agrarian reform object land decrees.
Thereafter, the head of state is scheduled to return to the helipad at the Humbang Hasundutan district head office to depart aboard the helicopter to Sidikalang’s main stadium helipad in Dairi District.
The head of state, upon arrival, will head to Sudirman field to hand over land certificates to the residents.
President Jokowi is scheduled to distribute cash to the vendors at the Sidikalang main market before taking off aboard the helicopter to the Soewondo Air Base, Medan City.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi accompanied President Jokowi during his working visit.