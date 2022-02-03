English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi to Distribute Land Certificates in North Sumatra

English tourism president joko widodo north sumatra
Antara • 03 February 2022 16:53
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to distribute social forest decrees (SK), agrarian reform object land decrees (TORA), and land certificates to residents during his second day of working visit to North Sumatra on Thursday.
 
The head of state commenced his visit by crossing from Ambarita Port, Samosir District, to Ajibata Port, Toba District. Aboard the KMP Kaldera Toba, a roll-on-roll-off (ro-ro) ship, President Jokowi and his entourage departed at 8 a.m. local time.
 
“The president will thereafter head to Sibisa Airport, Toba District, to fly with the Indonesian Air Force’s Super Puma helicopter to a helipad at the Humbang Hasundutan district head office,” Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau noted in a statement received here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During his visit to Humbang Hasundutan District, President Jokowi is scheduled to plant trees in Simangulampe Village, Bakti Raja Sub-district
 
In the neighborhood, the president will distribute the social forest decrees and agrarian reform object land decrees.
 
Thereafter, the head of state is scheduled to return to the helipad at the Humbang Hasundutan district head office to depart aboard the helicopter to Sidikalang’s main stadium helipad in Dairi District.
 
The head of state, upon arrival, will head to Sudirman field to hand over land certificates to the residents.
 
President Jokowi is scheduled to distribute cash to the vendors at the Sidikalang main market before taking off aboard the helicopter to the Soewondo Air Base, Medan City.
 
Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, and North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi accompanied President Jokowi during his working visit. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!