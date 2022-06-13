English  
The main wealth of Bali Province is not its nature but its extraordinary culture. (Photo: medcom.id)
Local Wisdom Highlighted in Drafting Bali Province Bill: Home Minister

English bali culture Tito Karnavian
Antara • 13 June 2022 15:46
Jakarta: Balinese local arts, cultures, norms, traditions, and wisdom were emphasized in drafting the Bali Province Bill, Home Affairs Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian stated at the 44th Bali Arts Festival here on Sunday.
 
The minister noted that currently, development in Bali Province is still regulated by Law Number 64 of 1958 on the establishment of Level I Regions in Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).
 
Karnavian stressed that ideally, one law should be applied to regulate one province, and so, the bill was created.

Through lawful recognition, the minister expects that Balinese local wisdom will not be easily eroded by modernization or any central government policies that may conflict with the traditions of the local community.
 
"The main wealth of Bali Province is not its nature but its extraordinary cultural arts that are constantly being regenerated," he stated.
 
Hence, he also encouraged the governor of Bali and all regional heads in the province to create governor's or regional head’s regulations to preserve Balinese arts and culture.
 
Through the regulations, the Balinese cultural conservation program and budget can be included in the state budget, so that the preservation program can be continued.
 
Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster stated that his side is currently highlighting local cultures and traditions as the upstream sector of the development of Bali Province.
 
"Balinese traditions include folk games, traditional sports, usada (traditional medicine), undagi (traditional architecture), and local culinary arts," he stated.
 
The Bali Arts Festival is being held from June 12 to July 10, 2022, with the theme of "Danu Kerthi: Huluning Amerta" that embodies the spirit of preserving water as a source of life.
 
The event is also held concurrently with the Rising Balinese Small and Medium Industry (IKM) Exhibition coordinated by the Regional National Crafts Council (Dekranasda) of Bali Province.
 
Implementation of the 44th Bali Arts Festival also coincides with the holding of the Bali World Cultural Celebrations (BWCC) on June 12-25, 2022, as well as the Bali Tradition ‘Jantra’ (Wheel) from June 20 to July 6, 2022.
 
(WAH)
