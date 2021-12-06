Indonesia Should Be Trailblazer Rather Than Follower: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), here, Monday, called for Indonesia to have a trendsetting approach to always lead and not be influenced or only be a follower.
While opening the Council's Congress of Alumni Association of the Indonesian National Student (PA GMNI), the president also invited all Indonesians to make giant leaps ahead and outdo the achievements of other countries.
"It is important that we forge ahead and aspire to surpass other countries that are more advanced than us. We need to leap forward. We have to be a trendsetter and not a follower," Jokowi stressed.
Furthermore, the head of state pressed for Indonesia to transcend other countries that have become more competitive in recent times. Hence, he affirmed that it is impossible for Indonesia to achieve the goal if it treads on the same path rather than adopt fresh approaches.
"We must not follow the steps that advanced countries had once taken. If so, it is certain that we cannot surpass them," the president added.
Jokowi believes that exerting efforts surpassing those other countries is also part of the zest to fight for sovereignty. To this end, the president believes that in the current age of disruption, sovereignty must be gained through innovation and the mastery of science and technology.
Jokowi pointed to the industry revolution 4.0. and the COVID-19 pandemic as the current challenges that should be addressed through innovation.
"The revolution of Industry 4.0. has disrupted all segments of society's life. The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the world to stop for a while and acclimatize to a new normal," Jokowi emphasized.
However, the president believes those challenges should be addressed as an opportunity to motivate the nation to discover innovations.
"When lockdowns are imposed everywhere in the world, we thoroughly control the pandemic and drive the economy safely," the president added.