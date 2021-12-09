KSPI Threatens Nationwide Strike If Demands Unfulfilled

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Confederation of Indonesian Labor Unions (KSPI) has threatened to call a nationwide strike if the government does not meet workers' demands.Their demands include the government revising gubernatorial decisions fixing the provincial minimum wage for 2021, revoking a regulation on wages, and implementing the Constitutional Court’s decree declaring the Job Creation Law unconstitutional.“We can order two million workers to stop production. All will suffer losses and the economy will be paralyzed. We will not do that if the government seriously implements the Constitutional Court’s decree and the gubernatorial decisions,” KSPI President Said Iqbal said at a joint rally, held near the Patung Kuda roundabout in Jakarta on Wednesday.The joint rally, which started on December 6, will end on December 10, 2021.Iqbal warned of escalating protests if the government fails to implement the Constitutional Court’s decree declaring the Job Creation Law No. 11/2020 conditionally unconstitutional.The Constitutional Court has declared Omnibus Law No. 11/2020 unconstitutional or contradictory to the 1945 Constitution, adding it has no binding legal force.The Constitutional Court has also ordered the House of Representatives (DPR) and the government to revise the Job Creation Law in two years’ time.“A nationwide strike will be a choice if (the government) ignores public aspirations in the next two years starting from the enactment of the Job Creation Law,” Iqbal said.The nationwide strike, which will involve two million workers from 60 federations of national labor unions, will have a detrimental impact on 100 factories, he added.Tens of thousands of workers from Jakarta and surrounding areas participated in the joint rally on Wednesday to convey three demands.First, all governors revise their decisions on provincial minimum wages because they contradict the Constitutional Court’s decree No. 7 suspending strategic policies/measures having a far-reaching impact, including on wages, Iqbal said.Second, the government revoke Government Regulation No. 36/2021 on wages, he added.Third, the government implement the Constitutional Court’s decree declaring the Job Creation Law conditionally unconstitutional, he informed.