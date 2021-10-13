English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

59.4 Million Indonesians Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2021 17:50
Jakarta: 1,005,918 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 59,411,498, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 1,322,923 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 102,685,817.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government today recorded 1,233 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,231,046.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 2,259 to 4,067,684.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 48 to 142,811.
 
(WAH)
