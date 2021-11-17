English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Catchment Area Near Kapuas River Must be Fixed: President Jokowi

English environment president joko widodo floods
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2021 13:03
Jakarta: The flood that hit Sintang regency in West Kalimantan province was caused by damage in catchment area, which overflowed Kapuas river, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). 
 
The President made his statement after inaugurating Serang-Rangkasbitung segment of Serang-Panimbang Toll Road Section 1 at Rangkasbitung Toll Gate in Lebak regency, Banten province, Tuesday. 
 
"Yes, it is due to damage in catchment area that has occurred for decades and we must stop it as indeed, it is the main problem, so Kapuas overflowed because the catchment area is damaged. That is what we intend to fix," he said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

The President stated that to fix the catchment area, the Government will build nurseries and replant trees both in the upstream area and in the catchment area. 
 
Since the flood first hit Sintang regency, the President has ordered Minister of Public Works and Public Housing and Minister of Environment and Forestry to study the causes and prepare the steps needed to overcome floods in the regency. 
 
According to Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, his ministry will immediately follow up the President’s order.
 
(WAH)
