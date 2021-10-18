English  
"COVID-19 has changed the lives of children in Indonesia (Photo: State Dept/USAID)

United States, UNICEF Sign Agreement to Support Indonesia's Covid-19 Response

English children united nations united states covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 October 2021 19:05
Jakarta: The United States (US) Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) signed a new five-year agreement to support Indonesia’s response to the immediate risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and its long-term impacts on children.
 
USAID Indonesia Mission Director Ryan Washburn said in a press release on Monday.
 
"COVID-19 has changed the lives of children in Indonesia, but this pandemic should not deny children’s rights to a healthy future and to realize their full potential. USAID’s continued partnership with UNICEF will expand our support for Indonesia at this critical time,"USAID Indonesia Mission Director Ryan Washburn said in a press release on Monday.

The agreement includes a $10 million grant to accelerate widespread and equitable delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and to strengthen health systems to better detect, prevent, and respond to COVID-19 — ultimately reducing illness, death, and the spread of the disease. 
 
Additionally, UNICEF will receive a separate $9 million grant from USAID to support the procurement of critical medical supplies.
 
USAID’s previous $ 1million contribution to UNICEF raised the awareness of nearly half-million Indonesians about preventative measures to reduce exposure to COVID-19 through a partnership with Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, the country’s two largest faith-based organizations. 
 
USAID’s funding also launched the #COVID19Diaries digital campaign that has provided young people with a platform to share their experiences during the pandemic, and contributed to the distribution of water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies to over 3.5 million beneficiaries.
 
"As Indonesia begins to recover from the recent COVID-19 surge, we must remain vigilant in our efforts against the virus and remember that the pandemic is not over yet," said UNICEF Representative Debora Comini. 
 
"Millions of children and their communities across the country continue to see drastic impacts on their health, education, and protection. Through this contribution from the United States, UNICEF can continue to support Indonesia to respond to the urgent needs caused by COVID-19 and the serious repercussions for children that will outlast the current pandemic," Comini added.
 
(WAH)
