Bogor residents have hailed the recently launched bus rapid transit system Trans Pakuan.
Bogor residents have hailed the recently launched bus rapid transit system Trans Pakuan.

Bogor Residents Hail New Bus Rapid Transit System

English jakarta transportation transport
Antara • 09 November 2021 16:53
Jakarta: Bogor residents have hailed the recently launched bus rapid transit system Trans Pakuan servicing the city, as bus ridership reached 10 thousand in its first week of service.
 
An official reported that as of Sunday (Nov 7), a total of 10,977 passengers had utilized the Trans Pakuan bus service since its launch on Tuesday (Nov 2), with bus ridership seeing an increasing trend despite the busway serving only a single Bogor Station-Ciparigi line.
 
"We have recorded a 66-percent load factor in 10 buses operating on the Bogor Station-Ciparigi line in just one week," Greater Jakarta's Jabodetabek Transportation Management Agency (BPTJ) Director of Transportation, Tatan Rustandi, stated on Tuesday.

Rustandi noted that while ridership on the launch day only reached 733 passengers, the current ridership had averaged 1,830 passengers, while the figure had peaked at 2,400 on Saturday.
 
The Bogor residents' enthusiasm to welcome Trans Pakuan has motivated bus operators to enhance their work as recent evaluation on the bus service had revealed ample room for improvement in terms of the bus operation and facilities, he noted.
 
The absence of hand sanitizers, signs prohibiting on-board food or beverage consumption, and insufficient air conditioning facilities were several issues identified during the evaluation of bus facilities, the director pointed out.
 
Meanwhile, the evaluation also unearthed problems at bus stops and insufficient bus stop signs and traffic management on the bus line, he added.
 
The bus operator has recognized the current problems and remains committed to improving their service, Rustandi stated while lauding fair coordination among bus operators and authorities relevant to the Trans Pakuan daily operation.
 
"We hope the Bogor authority would also implement the public transportation subsidy programme with 'buy the service' scheme," the director remarked.
 
(WAH)
