Hundreds of People Evacuated following Flash Floods in Batu

Malang: The Malang City Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) reported that hundreds of residents were compelled to evacuate on account of the flash floods that hit Batu City, East Java.
Based on the records, there are two shelters in Malang City, which is in Jatimulyo Village and Senaputra Tourist Park, Head of the Malang BPBD Alie Mulyanto stated here on Friday.
"Residents were evacuated, as their homes were located in vulnerable areas or owing to the impact of flash floods," Mulyanto remarked.
The agency head explained that in Jatimulyo Village, some 150 residents were evacuated, while at the Senaputra Tourist Park, some 150 were evacuated due to Batu's flash floods.
According to Mulyanto, heavy rains in the Batu City area had caused the Brantas River to overflow its banks and wreak havoc in the area.
This condition endangered the safety of the residents, he noted. The BPBD of Malang recorded at least seven houses to have been affected or washed away by the water currents.
"Approximately 150 houses were affected. Seven houses were swept away. Seven of them collapsed or floated away or were partially damaged," he explained.
Based on reports received by the Malang BPBD, at the time of flash floods in the Batu city area, Brantas River in the Malang City area also overflowed its banks, carrying along mud and debris.
"The height of the river at that time was reported to have reached four meters. Some 90-cm-deep floodwaters inundated houses," Mulyanto noted.
A flash flood hit the area of Batu City, East Java, on Thursday afternoon at about 2 p.m. local time owing to high-intensity rainfall.
Based on visual reports from the BPBD of Batu City, the currents of the Brantas river tributary that passes through the Sumber Brantas Village streamed down swiftly, carrying along mud, rocks, and pieces of trees.
A flash flood struck Batu City, impacting the six areas of Sambong, Sumber Brantas, Beru in Bumiaji Sub-district and Dieng avenue in Sidomulyo Village, Batu Sub-district, Selecta avenue in Tulungrejo Village, Batu Sub-district, and Gemulo in Punten Village, Bumiaji Sub-district.
The flash flood also had a considerable impact on Malang City located some kilometers away from Batu City, especially in the areas that are close to Brantas River. The BPBD of Malang City is still collecting data on the impact of the disaster.