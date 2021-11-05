English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The BPBD of Malang City is still collecting data on the impact of the disaster.
The BPBD of Malang City is still collecting data on the impact of the disaster.

Hundreds of People Evacuated following Flash Floods in Batu

English floods
Antara • 05 November 2021 15:58
Malang: The Malang City Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) reported that hundreds of residents were compelled to evacuate on account of the flash floods that hit Batu City, East Java.
 
Based on the records, there are two shelters in Malang City, which is in Jatimulyo Village and Senaputra Tourist Park, Head of the Malang BPBD Alie Mulyanto stated here on Friday.
 
"Residents were evacuated, as their homes were located in vulnerable areas or owing to the impact of flash floods," Mulyanto remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The agency head explained that in Jatimulyo Village, some 150 residents were evacuated, while at the Senaputra Tourist Park, some 150 were evacuated due to Batu's flash floods.
 
According to Mulyanto, heavy rains in the Batu City area had caused the Brantas River to overflow its banks and wreak havoc in the area.
 
This condition endangered the safety of the residents, he noted. The BPBD of Malang recorded at least seven houses to have been affected or washed away by the water currents.
 
"Approximately 150 houses were affected. Seven houses were swept away. Seven of them collapsed or floated away or were partially damaged," he explained.
 
Based on reports received by the Malang BPBD, at the time of flash floods in the Batu city area, Brantas River in the Malang City area also overflowed its banks, carrying along mud and debris.
 
"The height of the river at that time was reported to have reached four meters. Some 90-cm-deep floodwaters inundated houses," Mulyanto noted.
 
A flash flood hit the area of Batu City, East Java, on Thursday afternoon at about 2 p.m. local time owing to high-intensity rainfall.
 
Based on visual reports from the BPBD of Batu City, the currents of the Brantas river tributary that passes through the Sumber Brantas Village streamed down swiftly, carrying along mud, rocks, and pieces of trees.
 
A flash flood struck Batu City, impacting the six areas of Sambong, Sumber Brantas, Beru in Bumiaji Sub-district and Dieng avenue in Sidomulyo Village, Batu Sub-district, Selecta avenue in Tulungrejo Village, Batu Sub-district, and Gemulo in Punten Village, Bumiaji Sub-district.
 
The flash flood also had a considerable impact on Malang City located some kilometers away from Batu City, especially in the areas that are close to Brantas River. The BPBD of Malang City is still collecting data on the impact of the disaster.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

English
water
Central, Local Authorities Urged to Synergize for Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers

Central, Local Authorities Urged to Synergize for Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers

English
indonesian workers
Indonesia's Nasi Padang Emerges as Most Popular Dish at 2020 Dubai Expo

Indonesia's Nasi Padang Emerges as Most Popular Dish at 2020 Dubai Expo

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Suzuki Kasih Sinyal Mobil Baru Di GIIAS, Ertiga Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Kasih Sinyal Mobil Baru Di GIIAS, Ertiga Baru?

Rencana Investasi UEA-Indonesia Investment Authority Mencapai Rp143 Triliun
Nasional

Rencana Investasi UEA-Indonesia Investment Authority Mencapai Rp143 Triliun

Meski Kontribusinya Turun, Ekonomi RI Masih Didominasi oleh Pulau Jawa
Ekonomi

Meski Kontribusinya Turun, Ekonomi RI Masih Didominasi oleh Pulau Jawa

Putin: Krimea Sekarang Selamanya Bersama Rusia
Internasional

Putin: Krimea Sekarang Selamanya Bersama Rusia

Daftar 50 Universitas Islam Terbaik di Dunia, 18 Kampus Indonesia Ungguli Al Azhar Kairo
Pendidikan

Daftar 50 Universitas Islam Terbaik di Dunia, 18 Kampus Indonesia Ungguli Al Azhar Kairo

Hasil Liga Europa Dini Hari Tadi: Lyon Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar, West Ham Tertunda
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Europa Dini Hari Tadi: Lyon Lolos ke Babak 16 Besar, West Ham Tertunda

Vanessa Angel Dikebumikan, Satu Liang Lahad dengan Bibi Ardiansyah
Hiburan

Vanessa Angel Dikebumikan, Satu Liang Lahad dengan Bibi Ardiansyah

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store
Teknologi

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun
Properti

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!