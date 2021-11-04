Travel Requirements for Abroad Returnees to Fight Delta Plus: Spokesperson

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has tightened travel requirements for people coming from abroad to prevent the entry of a new coronavirus strain, the AY.4.2 variant, so-called the Delta Plus, by implementing mandatory vaccine regulations.
The Indonesian government was increasing vigil against the emergence of this new virus variant, especially at all entry points to Indonesia, Director of Prevention and Control of Directly Infectious Diseases of the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi said when contacted here on Thursday.
Tarmizi explained that the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus had again caused a spike in cases in other countries, such as the UK.
Hence, Tarmizi noted that the Indonesian government had implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for those coming to Indonesia from abroad.
"First, implement a vaccination policy, so people, who come to Indonesia, are vaccinated," she remarked.
Foreign nationals are required to have received the second dose. Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens that had just received the first dose while coming to Indonesia would be given a second dose of the vaccine after undergoing the quarantine period.
In addition, all arriving in Indonesia are also required to have received a negative PCR test thrice: in the country of origin, on first arriving in Indonesia, and on completing the quarantine period.
Everyone arriving in Indonesia is also required to undergo a five-day quarantine period for those vaccinated with the first dose and a three-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated people.