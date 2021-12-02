English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
TNI commander General Andika Perkasa (Photo:BPMI Setpres)
TNI commander General Andika Perkasa (Photo:BPMI Setpres)

Military to Use Social Communication to Tackle Papua Violence: TNI Chief

English Papua security military
Antara • 02 December 2021 14:35
Jayapura: Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa has pledged to emphasize "social communication" to deal with Papuan groups who continue threatening the lives of civilians and security personnel in Papua.
 
The social communication-based approach has been adopted as an endeavor to avoid falling victim to the conflict, he told journalists on the sidelines of a working visit to Jayapura, Papua province, on Wednesday.
 
General Perkasa said he will let members of the international community assess the law enforcement against Papuan separatist terrorists who commit crimes against humanity.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Congo, a country located on the western coast of Central Africa, the Indonesian soldiers involved in the UN peacekeeping mission handle militias without bloodshed, he pointed out.
 
If this can be done in Congo, why not Papua? he asked while highlighting the importance of professional soldiers who are highly committed to human values.
 
General Perkasa has been in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, since Tuesday afternoon to observe the COVID-19 vaccine drive in three different places.
 
The vaccination sites are the Silat Papare Air Force Base in Sentani, Jayapura district, as well as the Indonesian Naval Base (Lantamal) X, and Marthen Indey Army Hospital in Jayapura city.
 
General Perkasa also pointed to the insufficient number of military district commands (Kodim) in Papua. One military regional command (Korem) generally administers 10 units of Kodim, he noted.
 
In fact, one Korem in Papua only administers between three and five units of Kodim with large administrative areas, he said. Thus, the number of Kodim in Papua will gradually be increased, he added.
 
Ideally, Papua has 30 units of Kodim, considering the fact that one Korem administers 10 units of Kodim, he said.
 
General Perkasa was sworn in by President Joko Widodo as the TNI commander on November 17, 2021 in place of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who has reached the retirement age of 58, on November 8, 2021.
 
According to observers, Papua will be a challenge during Perkasa's leadership as armed conflicts are still occurring in Papua and West Papua though the central and regional governments are making the utmost efforts to improve the welfare of local communities by intensifying regional development.
 
Papua has borne witness to a spate of violence against civilians and security personnel in the past few years.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Officials Barred from Making Overseas Trips: Minister

Indonesian Officials Barred from Making Overseas Trips: Minister

English
indonesian government
Decline in COVID-19 Vaccinations Due to Improved Conditions: Spokeswoman

Decline in COVID-19 Vaccinations Due to Improved Conditions: Spokeswoman

English
covid-19
Jakarta's Archdiocese Churches to Offer Digital Worship Services on Christmas

Jakarta's Archdiocese Churches to Offer Digital Worship Services on Christmas

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gubernur BI Bakal Pertahankan Suku Bunga Acuan Rendah 3,5%, Sampai Kapan?
Ekonomi

Gubernur BI Bakal Pertahankan Suku Bunga Acuan Rendah 3,5%, Sampai Kapan?

Kominfo Blokir 5.004 Konten Hoaks Covid-19
Nasional

Kominfo Blokir 5.004 Konten Hoaks Covid-19

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Khusus Genesis G80 untuk KTT G20 Indonesia

Pamungkas Jadi Artis Paling Top di Spotify Indonesia 2021, Kalahkan NCT Dream
Hiburan

Pamungkas Jadi Artis Paling Top di Spotify Indonesia 2021, Kalahkan NCT Dream

Diminati, Kemendikbudristek Tambah Kuota Kampus Mengajar Angkatan 3
Pendidikan

Diminati, Kemendikbudristek Tambah Kuota Kampus Mengajar Angkatan 3

BWF World Tour Finals: Sering Lakukan Kesalahan Sendiri, Greysia/Apriyani Kalah dari Pasangan Korsel
Olahraga

BWF World Tour Finals: Sering Lakukan Kesalahan Sendiri, Greysia/Apriyani Kalah dari Pasangan Korsel

Puncak Gelombang 4 Covid-19 Jerman Terjadi pada Pertengahan Desember
Internasional

Puncak Gelombang 4 Covid-19 Jerman Terjadi pada Pertengahan Desember

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Teknologi

Bukan 898 dan 895, Qualcomm Umumkan Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!