TNI Chief Candidate Undergoes Fit and Proper Test

This fit and proper test was chaired by Chairman of the Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Meutya Hafid.
Meutya explained that the implementation of the fit and proper test would be carried out openly. However, if there is secret information, the fit and proper test will take place behind closed doors.
"As long as the delivery of the vision and mission does not contain state secrets or strategies, the meeting will be held openly," said Meutya.
Yudo was allowed to give a presentation for around 30 minutes. He was accompanied by Joint Regional Defense Command I Commander (Pangkogabwilhan I) Vice Admiral TNI Muhammad Ali, Pangkogabwilhan II Air Marshal TNI Andyawan Martono, and Pangkogabwilhan III Lieutenant General I Nyoman Cantiasa.
Yudo is currently the Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff. The current Indonesian Military commander General Andika Perkasa will enter retirement age in December 2022.