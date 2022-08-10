English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Currently, six Indonesian provinces have been declared free of new FMD cases. (Photo: medcom.id)
Currently, six Indonesian provinces have been declared free of new FMD cases. (Photo: medcom.id)

Expect Zero New FMD Cases in Indonesia By 2022-End: Task Force

Antara • 10 August 2022 19:01
Jakarta: The foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) handling task force has said that it expects the number of new FMD cases nationwide to reach zero by the end of 2022.
 
"We are working with a time frame of six months since the task force was formed. We hope that by the end of this year, we can control the case (rate) by having the number of reported cases decrease from time to time,” government spokesperson for FMD handling  Wiku Adisasmito  said here on Wednesday.
 
Currently, six Indonesian provinces have been declared free of new FMD cases, the task force reported.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The efforts carried out by the Indonesian government to handle FMD have involved the implementation of tight controls and routine coordination from the central to regional levels to suppress the spread of the disease, Adisasmito said.
 
The implementation of this supervision is in accordance with the multilevel policies contained in the five FMD task force strategies, namely biosecurity, treatment and recovery of livestock, livestock testing, conditional slaughter, and vaccination.
 
"We always coordinate with local governments regarding infected and infection-free areas. We want to ensure that they (green zones) protect their territory and for the red zone, it is expected to continue to report the latest conditions," he informed.
 
The government has tightened the application of biosecurity to the level of foreign tourists, both those arriving in Indonesia and those returning to their country.
 
"One example is placing foot mats and disinfectant spray at the arrival and departure gates of Ngurah Rai and Sentani International Airports, and other areas that are included in the FMD-free zones," Adisasmito said.
 
In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with the FMD task force to intensify the distribution of vaccines and prioritize them for healthy livestock in green zones.
 
"Vaccination has been carried out for more than 1.2 million (dose) vaccines. In Indonesia, the number of new cases of FMD is decreasing. This shows that vaccines are able to suppress FMD transmission," he said.
 
For the initial stage of FMD handling, the government has distributed 3 million doses of the FMD vaccine in 2 phases—800 thousand doses have been distributed and administered to livestock, and 2.2 million doses are being distributed and administered to livestock.
 
“Studies have proven that the FMD vaccine can reduce the financial impact on farmers in Southeast Asia," Adisasmito said.
 
Based on data from the FMD handling task force, as of August 9, 2022, as many as 24 out of 37 provinces have been exposed to FMD. Of the 24 provinces, 6 provinces, including Bali, Riau Islands, Jakarta, and South Kalimantan, have not detected new cases or hit zero cases.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BMKG Detects 14 Hotspots across 4 Regions in East Kalimantan

BMKG Detects 14 Hotspots across 4 Regions in East Kalimantan

English
BMKG
BRIN Inaugurates 4 National Science and Technology Zones

BRIN Inaugurates 4 National Science and Technology Zones

English
research and innovation
Market Operations Should Be Intensified to Reduce Food Inflation: BI Governor

Market Operations Should Be Intensified to Reduce Food Inflation: BI Governor

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
40,2 Juta Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terproteksi Vaksin Tiga Dosis
Nasional

40,2 Juta Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terproteksi Vaksin Tiga Dosis

Tak Pandang Bulu, Bahlil: Investasi Asing di Indonesia Tidak Terpusat Satu Negara
Ekonomi

Tak Pandang Bulu, Bahlil: Investasi Asing di Indonesia Tidak Terpusat Satu Negara

Rusia Luncurkan Satelit Asal Iran, Ukraina Curiga Digunakan untuk Pengintaian
Internasional

Rusia Luncurkan Satelit Asal Iran, Ukraina Curiga Digunakan untuk Pengintaian

Hasil Drawing BWF World Championship 2022: 4 Wakil Ganda Putra Bye
Olahraga

Hasil Drawing BWF World Championship 2022: 4 Wakil Ganda Putra Bye

Perusahaan Asal India Ini Punya Solusi untuk Atasi Kemacetan Jakarta
Otomotif

Perusahaan Asal India Ini Punya Solusi untuk Atasi Kemacetan Jakarta

Sule dan Nathalie Holscher Resmi Bercerai
Hiburan

Sule dan Nathalie Holscher Resmi Bercerai

Puspiptek Serpong Berubah Nama Jadi KST Habibie, Kembangkan Roket Hingga Fasilitas Nuklir
Pendidikan

Puspiptek Serpong Berubah Nama Jadi KST Habibie, Kembangkan Roket Hingga Fasilitas Nuklir

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat
Teknologi

Setahun Terakhir, Serangan Siber Terhadap Gaming Naik 2 Kali Lipat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!