The W20 Summit will be held in Lake Toba, North Sumatra, on July 19-21, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The W20 Summit will be held in Lake Toba, North Sumatra, on July 19-21, 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

W20 Summit to Deliver Communique Document to President Jokowi

Antara • 19 July 2022 20:00
Jakarta: The W20 Summit will deliver the W20 communique document to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as G20 leader, Indonesia W20 Chair Hadriani Uli Silalahi noted through a statement on Tuesday.
 
The W20 is one of the engagement groups within Indonesia's G20 Presidency that forms the women's empowerment network to encourage the adoption of G20's commitment in women's issues.
 
The G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.

"W20 is the first engagement group that had produced a communique," she noted.
 
"We will deliver this document directly to Indonesian President Joko Widodo as leader of Indonesia's G20 Presidency during the closing of the W20 Summit," she remarked.
 
W20 expects that through the communique, various discussion efforts conducted by the group can raise gender-related issues, specifically women in villages and women with disabilities, as one of the focus areas of the G20.
 
The W20 Summit will be held in Lake Toba, North Sumatra, on July 19-21, 2022, and it will be attended by numerous guests.
 
These guests comprise Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.
 
Other officials include People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Lestari Moerdijat, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno, and Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Minister Teten Masduki.
 
Lastly, House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker and Indonesia P20 Chair Puan Maharani as well as North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi will also attend the event.
 
International figures from 18 G20 member countries will also attend the W20.
 
These figures comprise Andrea Grobocopatel from Argentina, Caitlin Byrne from Australia, Martine Marandel from France, Juliana Rosin from Germany, Pam Rajput and H.E. Manoj Kumar Bharti from India.
 
Lester Asamoah from the United States and Narnia Bohler-Muller from South Africa will also participate in the W20 Summit.
 
Agendas to be discussed during the W20 Summit include discrimination handling for the creation of gender-equal policies; economic empowerment of women; inclusive economic growth for women in villages and women with disabilities; and business assistance.
 
(WAH)
