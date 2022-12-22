"Take care of the Republic of Indonesia with full dedication and responsibility," Minister Mahfud stated in his directives to members of the Outermost Island Security Task Force on Rondo Island, Aceh Province, Wednesday .
The minister paid a visit to the task force's post on Rondo Island that was guarded by 34 marines and Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian.
He flew to the island aboard a helicopter that departed from the Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Aceh.
Their visit to the outer islands was related to the earlier government's statement regarding Widi Islands in North Maluku that the government would never sell islands to foreign entities.
In the press release, the minister emphasized that he understood the various difficulties faced by officers on the outer islands.
Mahfud urged officers to stay optimistic, as the government remained highly committed to developing all corners of Indonesia.
"I know there are many difficulties that you face, as conveyed to us, but that is part of serving the country," he remarked.
The minister spoke of having received several reports and witnessing first-hand the condition of the Outer Island Security Post in this area.
"We receive a lot of reports, see for yourself in person. Of course, we will provide special notes to improve its management and maintenance, so that over time, it becomes better," the minister remarked.
Before leaving Rondo Island, he once reminded the soldiers to protect Indonesia's outer regions with utmost sincerity and devotion.
"To the younger members of the National Defense Force and other officers, who are on duty here, I remind you to keep working with utmost sincerity for the sake of serving the nation and the Republic of Indonesia," he remarked.