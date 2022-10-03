English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 158,143. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 158,143. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 October 2022 17:31
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,435,719.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,263 to 6,261,282.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 158,143.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi. FOTO: dok MI

Bukan Maen! Serbuan Wisman ke Indonesia Meroket 2.000% hingga Agustus 2022

Masih Tertinggi, BOR Isolasi Covid-19 di Jakbar Mencapai 16,63%

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

English
health
Govt Monitors Child, Women Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Govt Monitors Child, Women Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

English
women
Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

English
east java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Update</i> 3 Oktober: Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.134
Nasional

Update 3 Oktober: Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.134

Parah, Rupiah Jeblok hingga Sentuh Level Rp15.300/USD
Ekonomi

Parah, Rupiah Jeblok hingga Sentuh Level Rp15.300/USD

Siap-Siap ANBK SD 2022 Dimulai 24 Oktober 2022
Pendidikan

Siap-Siap ANBK SD 2022 Dimulai 24 Oktober 2022

Hillary Clinton Terindikasi Mau Nyapres Lagi, Masih Penasaran Bu?
Internasional

Hillary Clinton Terindikasi Mau Nyapres Lagi, Masih Penasaran Bu?

Bye-Bye Lamborghini Aventador, Mesin V12 Murni Berakhir
Otomotif

Bye-Bye Lamborghini Aventador, Mesin V12 Murni Berakhir

Daftar Pemain Muda Terbaik Piala Dunia di Tiap Edisi (Bagian 2- Habis)
Olahraga

Daftar Pemain Muda Terbaik Piala Dunia di Tiap Edisi (Bagian 2- Habis)

PB ESI Pamer Potensi Indonesia Bagi Pariwisata di KTT Esports Dunia
Teknologi

PB ESI Pamer Potensi Indonesia Bagi Pariwisata di KTT Esports Dunia

Merasakan Jazz Mentok dalam Konser Joey Alexander Trio
Hiburan

Merasakan Jazz Mentok dalam Konser Joey Alexander Trio

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!