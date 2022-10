Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

WHO

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,134 new COVID-19 cases , bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,435,719.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,263 to 6,261,282.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 11 to 158,143.The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected.WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.