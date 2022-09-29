English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 158,093. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 158,093. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,003 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 September 2022 17:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,003 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,429,767.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,814 to 6,253,317.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 158,093.

WHO


The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
ilustrasi vaksinasi/Medcom.id/Chris

Vaksin Dosis Kedua Disuntikkan ke 20 Ribu Orang Hari Ini

Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
HMS Spey to Visit Indonesia's Bali

HMS Spey to Visit Indonesia's Bali

English
bali
Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Nearly 63.5 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

English
vaccine
Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Shipping Sector Urged to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

English
maritime
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dor! 1 Buron Teroris MIT Poso Dilumpuhkan
Nasional

Dor! 1 Buron Teroris MIT Poso Dilumpuhkan

Siap-siap <i>Gaes</i>, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit
Pendidikan

Siap-siap Gaes, Besok Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis
Olahraga

PSM tak Mampu Atasi 10 Pemain Persis

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat
Internasional

Kebocoran Pipa Gas Nord Stream Terdeteksi Lagi, Ini Kebocoran Keempat

Pesan Jokowi: Jangan Kebanyakan Liburan ke LN!
Ekonomi

Pesan Jokowi: Jangan Kebanyakan Liburan ke LN!

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT
Hiburan

Mengejutkan! Lesti Kejora Polisikan Rizky Billar Terkait KDRT

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah
Otomotif

Transisi Mesin Diesel Euro 4 Bukan Hal Mudah

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!