IndoVac will be able to significantly reduce imports of COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: medcom.id)
IndoVac Helps Indonesia Reduce COVID-19 Vaccine Imports: Minister

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2022 14:57
Bandung: Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir is optimistic that the Indonesian government can reduce the number of imported COVID-19 vaccines following the launch of IndoVac, the country's first domestically made COVID-19 vaccine.
 
"IndoVac can be used for primary and booster COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and children aged 12-17," the Minister said here on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
 
"We are optimistic that IndoVac will be able to significantly reduce imports of COVID-19 vaccines and even stop imports in the future," the Minister added.

According to the Minister, Bio Farma, the IndoVac vaccine producer, has moved quickly to acquire permits from the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (BPOM).
 
Furthermore, Bio Farma is also eyeing an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) so that IndoVac can be exported to various countries, especially low-middle income countries, where access to COVID-19 vaccinations is relatively low.
 
"IndoVac is also Indonesia's contribution to global health which is in line with Indonesia's leadership in realizing joint efforts at the global level to Recover Together, Recover Stronger (recover together, recover stronger) through the G20 Presidency," said Erick.
 


 
(WAH)

