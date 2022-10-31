English  
The PPPA Ministry and BKKBN are entities that cannot be separated from each other. (Photo: MI)
The PPPA Ministry and BKKBN are entities that cannot be separated from each other. (Photo: MI)

Indonesian Children are the Nation's Strength: Minister

Antara • 31 October 2022 18:50
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA), Bintang Puspayoga affirmed that children are the future of Indonesia as well as the strength of the country.
 
"All of you (children) are the strength of this nation," the minister noted at an event titled "Youth Pledge Day of the National Children's Forum and the 2022 Indonesian Genre Forum" here on Monday.
 
The minister also lauded the collaboration between the National Children's Forum and the Indonesian Genre Forum during a series of events to commemorate Youth Pledge Day and International Children's Day bearing the theme of "One Hope for Indonesia."

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The minister is optimistic that the theme would become the real work of the National Children's Forum and the Indonesian Genre Forum.
 
"This is a very deep and extraordinary theme. I hope that the themes that you raise in the momentum of Youth Pledge Day and International Children's Day can be translated into real work and not only as jargon," she affirmed.
 
At the event, Minister Puspayoga also motivated the children. She emphasized that nothing is impossible to build the nation together.
 
"We must have the spirit of building the country together. There is no such thing as impossible, as long as what you do is for the sake of the country," she emphasized.
 
The National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) is the institution that fosters the Indonesian Genre Forum. Meanwhile, the National Children's Forum is under the auspices of the PPPA Ministry.
 
According to Puspayoga, the PPPA Ministry and BKKBN are entities that cannot be separated from each other. The PPPA Ministry handles issues related to women and children, while the BKKBN handles family issues.
 
"Our ministry pays more attention to women and children, while BKKBN is focusing on the family. When the Children's Forum and the Genre Forum join forces, this is an extraordinary power," she added.
 

 
(WAH)

