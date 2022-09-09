English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Expresses Condolences on Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Indriyani Astuti • 09 September 2022 14:09
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. 
 
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a widely admired and beloved queen." said the Indonesian Head of State on her official twitter page on Friday, September 9, 2022.
 
"My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government, and the people of the UK," he added.
 
Buckingham Palace announced The Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, 2022 local time at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.
 
She died in Balmoral, Scotland, after suffering from health problems since October 2021. 
 
She is Britain's longest-serving monarch.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
In October, the FIFA delegation will conduct a follow-up review of the six stadiums. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Orders Accelerating Preparations for Hosting U-20 World Cup

Jokowi Scheduled to Open R20 Meeting in Bali

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Australia Mourns Death of Queen Elizabeth II: PM

Australia Mourns Death of Queen Elizabeth II: PM

English
australia
Human Development Index Has Declined Globally for the Second Consecutive Year: UNDP

Human Development Index Has Declined Globally for the Second Consecutive Year: UNDP

English
health
Droughts, Floods Hitting Africa Hard: Report

Droughts, Floods Hitting Africa Hard: Report

English
drought
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
DJP Kumpulkan PPN Sistem Elektronik Senilai Rp8,2 Triliun Sampai Akhir Agustus 2022
Ekonomi

DJP Kumpulkan PPN Sistem Elektronik Senilai Rp8,2 Triliun Sampai Akhir Agustus 2022

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar
Otomotif

Selimut Jadi Solusi Mobil Listrik yang Terbakar

Raja Charles Akan Diproklamasikan Secara Resmi Pada Sabtu 10 September
Internasional

Raja Charles Akan Diproklamasikan Secara Resmi Pada Sabtu 10 September

Hasil Pemeriksaan Ferdy Sambo Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan di Sentul Tak Dibuka
Nasional

Hasil Pemeriksaan Ferdy Sambo Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan di Sentul Tak Dibuka

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Besar di Ajang Apple iPhone 14

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II
Olahraga

Klub-klub Inggris Berbelasungkawa atas Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger
Hiburan

Ucapan Duka Selebritas Dunia untuk Kepergian Ratu Elizabeth II, dari Kriss Jenner sampai Mick Jagger

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri
Pendidikan

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!