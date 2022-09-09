Jokowi Expresses Condolences on Death of Queen Elizabeth II

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a widely admired and beloved queen." said the Indonesian Head of State on her official twitter page on Friday, September 9, 2022.
"My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government, and the people of the UK," he added.
Buckingham Palace announced The Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, 2022 local time at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.
She died in Balmoral, Scotland, after suffering from health problems since October 2021.
She is Britain's longest-serving monarch.