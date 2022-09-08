English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In October, the FIFA delegation will conduct a follow-up review of the six stadiums. (Photo: medcom.id)
In October, the FIFA delegation will conduct a follow-up review of the six stadiums. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Orders Accelerating Preparations for Hosting U-20 World Cup

Antara • 08 September 2022 19:08
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed his ranks to accelerate the completion of Indonesia's preparations to host the 2023 U-20 World Cup, especially to ensure the feasibility of stadiums to be used to meet FIFA standards.
 
The president made the statement at a limited cabinet meeting related to the development of preparations for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in the State Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, according to  Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali.
 
"The president had urged us to immediately fulfill FIFA's requirements, such as repairing lighting and (tending to the) grass," Amali noted during a press statement after attending the meeting.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on Presidential Instruction Number 8 of 2020 on Support for the Implementation of the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup that was postponed to 2023, Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta; Jakabaring Stadium in Palembang, South Sumatra; Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, West Java; Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java; Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, East Java; and Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Gianyar, Bali, have been prepared.
 
The six stadiums were, in fact, ready to be used if the U-20 World Cup continued as originally scheduled in 2021, Amali added.
 
However, since FIFA postponed the championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several stadiums had to be repaired again to meet FIFA's standards. This is especially since during the postponement period, some stadiums were used for various other competitions, so repairs were deemed necessary.
 
"For instance, the Manahan Stadium was ready, but during the postponement, it was used for two pre-season tournaments -- the Menpora Cup and the President's Cup -- and then also for the 2022-23 league season, and lastly, it was also used for the ASEAN Para Games," Amali remarked.
 
The minister noted that in October, the FIFA delegation will conduct a follow-up review of the six stadiums that were readied, so President Jokowi ordered the process to be completed before the deadline.
 
During the October review, FIFA will decide how many stadiums are suitable for hosting the 2023 U-20 World Cup, Amali stated.
 
"At the end of October, FIFA will conduct another inspection, but we are still adhering to the plan to use six stadiums," he remarked.
 
The 2023 U-20 World Cup is scheduled to take place on May 20-June 11 and will be attended by 24 participating countries, including Indonesia, as the host.
 
So far, nine other countries have qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup finals: the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, the United States, England, France, Israel, Italy, and Slovakia. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
R20 is part of the series of G20 activities. (Photo: MoFA)

Jokowi Scheduled to Open R20 Meeting in Bali

Jokowi Congratulates New British PM Liz Truss

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Nearly 25 Millions Users Connected to BI-FAST, QRIS: BI Governor

Nearly 25 Millions Users Connected to BI-FAST, QRIS: BI Governor

English
Bank Indonesia
Indonesia's Agriculture Sector Should Be Anticipative of 2023: Minister

Indonesia's Agriculture Sector Should Be Anticipative of 2023: Minister

English
agriculture
Indonesia Adds 3,138 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 3,138 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tendangan Bebas Jaja Bikin Madura United Menang atas Bhayangkara FC
Olahraga

Tendangan Bebas Jaja Bikin Madura United Menang atas Bhayangkara FC

Komisi XI DPR Setujui Penggunaan Sisa Anggaran OJK 2022 Rp39,21 Miliar
Ekonomi

Komisi XI DPR Setujui Penggunaan Sisa Anggaran OJK 2022 Rp39,21 Miliar

KPK Tahan Bupati Mimika Eltinus Omaleng Karena Diduga Korupsi Pembangunan Gereja
Nasional

KPK Tahan Bupati Mimika Eltinus Omaleng Karena Diduga Korupsi Pembangunan Gereja

Indihome Kembali Gelar Turnamen Lead National Series Mabarkuy 2022, Hadiah Rp400 Juta
Teknologi

Indihome Kembali Gelar Turnamen Lead National Series Mabarkuy 2022, Hadiah Rp400 Juta

Warga Palestina Tewas Setelah Serang Tentara Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Warga Palestina Tewas Setelah Serang Tentara Israel di Tepi Barat

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri
Pendidikan

Selamat! Iwan Syahril Kini Jabat Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen Gantikan Jumeri

Wawancara Eksklusif Afgan, Bicara Semua tentang Album +62
Hiburan

Wawancara Eksklusif Afgan, Bicara Semua tentang Album +62

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!
Otomotif

Toyota Alphard & Lexus LM 350 Waspada, Ada Lawan Baru Nih!

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!