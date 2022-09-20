Netherlands Appreciates Indonesia Presidency in the G20

Foreign Minister Retno explained that this bilateral meeting with the Dutch Government focused on the Indonesian Presidency at the G20.
"With the Netherlands, we only discussed how we can work together to make the G20 a success," said Retno after a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.
He said that the Dutch government appreciated the G20 event in Bali, especially at the invitation from the Indonesian government to the Dutch government to attend the G20 meeting even though the Netherlands is not a member of the G20. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra also attended the Foreign Minister's Meeting in Bali last July.
"He (Wopke Hoekstra) again expressed his appreciation. He was present at the Foreign Ministers meeting, and he conveyed at the high-level Foreign Ministers meeting, Indonesia succeeded without all of us even when we were seated, but at least Indonesia managed to seat them in one room," said Foreign Minister Retno.
During the bilateral meeting, the Dutch Government's commitment to the success of the G20 implementation, especially the G20 Summit on November 15-16, 2022, will be held in Bali.
"The Netherlands is not a G20 country, but is an invited guest and the Netherlands is committed to providing its support so that the G20 can run successfully," added Foreign Minister Retno.
"The Netherlands really wants to see Indonesia's success in leading the G20," said Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.
In addition to bilateral meetings, on the agenda of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Retno will also hold trilateral and multilateral meetings.