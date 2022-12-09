At Least 7 Killed in Coal Mine Explosion in Sawah Lunto

At least 7 workers were reportedly killed.
"The disaster in Sawah Lunto occurred at 8.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB), we have sent a team to the location to help with the evacuation process," Governor of West Sumatra, Mahyeldi Ansharullah, told Metro TV.
According to Mahyeldi, the first victim was found in the morning, while the rest of the victims were evacuated by rescuers on Friday afternoon.
It is estimated that there are four other victims who are still buried and have not been found.
In Sawah Lunto, apart from coal mines that are managed by companies, there are also coal mines that are managed by communities.