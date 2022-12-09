English  
At least 7 workers were reportedly killed. (Photo: medcom.id)
At Least 7 Killed in Coal Mine Explosion in Sawah Lunto

Meilikhah, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2022 14:45
Padang: An explosion occured in a coal mine in Talawi District, Sawah Lunto Regency, West Sumatra Province, on Friday morning, December 9 2022. 
 
At least 7 workers were reportedly killed.
 
"The disaster in Sawah Lunto occurred at 8.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB), we have sent a team to the location to help with the evacuation process," Governor of West Sumatra, Mahyeldi Ansharullah, told Metro TV.
 
According to Mahyeldi, the first victim was found in the morning, while the rest of the victims were evacuated by rescuers on Friday afternoon. 
 
It is estimated that there are four other victims who are still buried and have not been found.

In Sawah Lunto, apart from coal mines that are managed by companies, there are also coal mines that are managed by communities.
 
(WAH)

