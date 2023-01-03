English  
Haedar appealed to all components of the nation to create elections that are clean. (Photo: medcom.id)
Muhammadiyah Urges Political Leaders to Prevent Divisions ahead of Elections

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 03 January 2023 18:00
Jakarta: Chairman of the Muhammadiyah Central Board Haedar Nasir has urged political leaders to ensure that there will be no more political divisions ahead of the 2024 Elections
 
Haedar said this after the General Election Commission (KPU) commissioners visited the Muhammadiyah office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
 
"We hope that there will no longer be political divisions within this nation," said Haedar, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
 
Haedar appealed to all components of the nation to create elections that are clean from political divisions. This problem must be a thing of the past and must not be repeated again, because the price is too high.
 
"So make sure that the elections also no longer create these conditions," he said.

Haedar also hopes that there will be a collective awareness that elections are an arena for building unity and progress of the nation.
 
"Whoever wins and occupies a government or legislative position, that is the biggest and toughest mandate, not something to be celebrated with festivities," he said.
 
(WAH)

