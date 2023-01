Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia Run Smoothly: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 celebrations in the country run smoothly."In general, from the Christmas to the new year 2023 celebrations, everything has been going well," Muhadjir said in a written statement on Monday, January 2, 2023.Previously, the minister inspected Merak Port in Banten Province on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Muhadjir said a number of minor incidents were handled immediately."The inadequacies that occurred in last year's homecoming exodus were corrected, both in terms of services and infrastructures," he said.Muhadjir predicted an increase in backflow traffic would occur starting today. In addition, Muhadjir coordinated with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) to anticipate extreme weather."The government has deployed weather modification operations in a number of areas, especially Java," he explained.