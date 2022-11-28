English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi Gives Rp309-Billion Bonus for ASEAN Para Games Athletes

Antara • 28 November 2022 16:27
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace, here on Monday, symbolically gave a bonus of Rp309 billion for Indonesian athletes competing in the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakarta.
 
"The government gave a bonus of Rp309 billion. Its share will be (arranged) by the minister of youth and sports. As I recall that (the gold medalist) receives Rp500 million, a large amount," Jokowi stated.
 
The head of state lauded the athletes' achievements, as they have made Indonesia the overall champion, with a total of 425 medals in the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

"The (number of) medals won are 425 consisting of 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals, and 106 bronze medals," the president noted.
 
Moreover, he said the achievements of Indonesian athletes in the 11th ASEAN Para Games are a matter of pride and inspiration for the nation. He expressed optimism that Indonesia's achievement of being the overall champion would be replicated in the next ASEAN Para Games.
 
"Hopefully, in the 12th and 13th ASEAN Paralympics, we can maintain this achievement," he remarked.
 
On the occasion, the head of state was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno and Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Chairperson of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Senny Marbun, and Chef de Mission for the ASEAN Para Games 2022 Andi Herman.
 
Earlier, Indonesia emerged as the overall champion in the 11th ASEAN Para Games, bagging 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals, and 106 bronze medals, thereby surpassing its set target of 104 gold medals.
 
This multi-branch sports event for athletes with disabilities was held in Surakarta, Central Java, on July 30-August 6, 2022. Indonesia sent 324 athletes to compete in the regional sports event that is held every two years.
 
Gold medal winners, such as Wilma Margaretha Sinaga, who is a blind chess player, received Rp500 million, while the doubles para-badminton gold winner received Rp400 million, and sitting volleyball team gold winner received Rp350 million.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!