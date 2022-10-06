Govt Preparing Draft Regulation to Support Investment in Nusantara

In addition, the two parties are also readying two other measures to attract investment, head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono informed in a statement released on Wednesday.
The second measure will involve preparing an authority-owned enterprise (BUMO), while under the third, the IKN Authority will carry out market sounding of domestic and international investors in the middle of October.
Susantono attended a limited meeting led by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Office on Tuesday. The meeting, which was also attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and a number of ministers, discussed several aspects related to Nusantara’s development.
According to Susantono, the IKN Authority, along with other ministries, will promptly complete the RPP on incentives for entrepreneurs.
There are several fiscal and non-fiscal incentives that could attract investors to conduct business in IKN Nusantara, he informed.
Moreover, IKN will have a BUMO to specifically handle various business aspects, including cooperation in structuring agreements or financial techniques with investors and other entrepreneurs.
"IKN will also continue (information) dissemination on investment opportunities that have already been done with Kadin (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), particularly in market sounding led directly by President Joko Widodo," he said.
"We expect that, in the middle of October, there will be a market sounding by inviting potential investors," he added.
He said he expects Nusantara to not just be a liveable city, but a loveable one.
The efforts are meant to ensure that, by 2024, a single, comprehensive ecosystem can be formed that allows IKN to truly become a green, smart, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable city.