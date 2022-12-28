President Jokowi Gives 3 Tasks to New Navy Chief

First, he was tasked to enforce Indonesian law and protect the country's sovereignty in Indonesian waters, especially in border areas.
"Not only in the South China Sea but in all maritime border areas," said Ali after being inaugurated at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Then, the Head of State also ordered the Navy Chief to strengthen the national defense system by utilizing domestic resources. The President wants the domestic shipping industry to continue to be improved, so that Indonesia would not depend too much on foreign countries.
"This would be beneficial to the Navy," he explained.
Moreover, Jokowi wants the Indonesian Navy to help tackle smuggling activities and other illegal activities. These activities still happen in Indonesian waters.