English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jokowi wants the Indonesian Navy to help tackle illegal activities. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jokowi wants the Indonesian Navy to help tackle illegal activities. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Gives 3 Tasks to New Navy Chief

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2022 12:32
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given a number of tasks to the newly-inaugurated Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Vice Admiral  Muhammad Ali.
 
First, he was tasked to enforce Indonesian law and protect the country's sovereignty in Indonesian waters, especially in border areas.
 
"Not only in the South China Sea but in all maritime border areas," said Ali after being inaugurated at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
 
Then, the Head of State also ordered the Navy Chief to strengthen the national defense system by utilizing domestic resources. The President wants the domestic shipping industry to continue to be improved, so that Indonesia would not depend too much on foreign countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This would be beneficial to the Navy," he explained.
 
Moreover, Jokowi wants the Indonesian Navy to help tackle smuggling activities and other illegal activities. These activities still happen in Indonesian waters.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

New Navy Chief Has Good Track Record: President Jokowi

President Jokowi Inaugurates Muhammad Ali as New Navy Chief

Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

BACA JUGA
New Navy Chief Has Good Track Record: President Jokowi

New Navy Chief Has Good Track Record: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
UN Welcomes Indonesia's Act of Humanity in Saving Refugees Adrift at Sea

UN Welcomes Indonesia's Act of Humanity in Saving Refugees Adrift at Sea

English
united nations
President Jokowi Inaugurates Muhammad Ali as New Navy Chief

President Jokowi Inaugurates Muhammad Ali as New Navy Chief

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Israel Berterima Kasih kepada Maroko yang Lindungi Yahudi Selama Holocaust
Internasional

Israel Berterima Kasih kepada Maroko yang Lindungi Yahudi Selama Holocaust

Erick Thohir: Keselamatan Wisatawan Nomor Satu!
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir: Keselamatan Wisatawan Nomor Satu!

Heboh Prediksi BRIN Terkait Potensi Badai di Jabodetabek, Presiden: Soal Cuaca, Ikuti BMKG
Nasional

Heboh Prediksi BRIN Terkait Potensi Badai di Jabodetabek, Presiden: Soal Cuaca, Ikuti BMKG

Mau Bikin SPKLU? Segini Harga Alat Chargernya
Otomotif

Mau Bikin SPKLU? Segini Harga Alat Chargernya

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id
Teknologi

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id

Kaleidoskop Piala Dunia 2022: Pengejewantahan Superioritas Lionel Messi
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Piala Dunia 2022: Pengejewantahan Superioritas Lionel Messi

Bikin Iri! Hanung Bramantyo Satu Pesawat dengan Seventeen, Penggemar Heboh
Hiburan

Bikin Iri! Hanung Bramantyo Satu Pesawat dengan Seventeen, Penggemar Heboh

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, <i>Personal Statement</i>, <i>Motivation Letter</i> hingga <i>Study Plan</i>
Pendidikan

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, Personal Statement, Motivation Letter hingga Study Plan

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!