Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

126 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 08 December 2021 13:52
Jakarta: Some 126 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was unchanged.
 
"The number was the same with yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated around 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
WHO Recommends against Use of Convalescent Plasma to Treat COVID-19 Patients

G20 Must Be Catalyst for Global Economic Recovery: Indonesian Foreign Minister

Jokowi Kicks Off West Kalimantan Working Visit

