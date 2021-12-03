Indonesia Receives Millions of AstraZeneca, Covovax COVID-19 Vaccines: Ministry

Jakarta: Indonesia received millions of doses of AstraZeneca and Covovax vaccines through two batches on Thursday.
"The smooth arrival of vaccines has made the efforts to expedite the vaccination program more optimal," Director General of Information and Public Communication at the Communications and Information Technology Ministry Usman Kansong stated in a press release as quoted on Friday.
On Thursday, the vaccine batches 144 and 145 arrived at 22:10 and 22:40 local time. Each entry brought 656 thousand doses of AstraZeneca and 4,865,500 doses of Covovax vaccines. A total of 5,521,500 million doses of vaccine arrived in Indonesia on the same day.
COVID-19 vaccine procurement is one of the government's commitments to ensuring the availability of vaccines in Indonesia. In addition to supplying vaccines, the Indonesian government also continues to boost the vaccination rate in regions.
Indonesia, on account of its geographical conditions and large population, is experiencing difficulties in creating herd immunity.
Kansong highlighted the importance of public participation, as cooperation from all stakeholders is paramount to ensuring that more number of people are covered through this national vaccination program quickly.
The Indonesian government has continually urged everyone to get vaccinated immediately. People are also urged to not be picky regarding vaccine brands, as all vaccines are safe and efficacious.
"Vaccination is not just an effort to protect oneself but also to protect families and the entire community," he remarked.
The Indonesian government also continues to encourage its regional counterparts, especially those with low vaccination rates, to accelerate and expand vaccination programs, especially for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly.
"Come on, let us get vaccinated. Encourage your parents, family, and relatives, who have not been vaccinated," he added.
"At the same time, the Indonesian government does not forget to remind the public to continue to comply with health protocols," Kansong stated.
He also reminded the public to continue to adhere to health protocols, such as by using masks, washing hands, maintaining distance, staying away from crowds, and reducing mobility.