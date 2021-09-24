English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
USAID launches Program to Improve Health Outcomes of Indonesian Mothers, Newborns

English investment united states indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 September 2021 14:00
Jakarta: To improve health outcomes for mothers and newborns in Indonesia, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is launching a five-year, $35 million program to reduce preventable maternal and newborn mortality in Indonesia.
 
Across Indonesia, two mothers and eight newborns die every hour. 
 
Many of these tragic deaths are preventable, reflecting significant gaps in the health care system. 

The new program, USAID MOMENTUM, will work with the Indonesian government and other public and private sector partners to make healthcare more accessible and practical for Indonesians. 
 
USAID MOMENTUM will make necessary investments to improve access to essential maternal and newborn health care in private and public health facilities, augment the quality of hospital services, and promote stronger policies and commitment among stakeholder groups for maternal and newborn health.
 
"We are pleased to announce a major investment intended to help Indonesia improve the health of mothers and newborns. As the United States Government’s premier international development agency, USAID will continue its decades-long partnership with the Government of Indonesia and the private sector to expand access to healthcare for women and children. USAID MOMENTUM will benefit families throughout Indonesia," said U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim in a press release on Thursday.
 
Since USAID’s MOMENTUM aligns with Indonesia’s development objectives, it has the Government of Indonesia’s full support. 
 
"The Government of Indonesia continues to make reducing maternal and newborn mortality a top priority in its 2020-2024 National Mid-term Development Strategy (RPJMN) and is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for maternal and newborn health by 2030. To achieve these targets, we collaborate with USAID through the MOMENTUM Program," said Kunta Wibawa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health.
 
The USAID MOMENTUM program is one of many USAID initiatives in Indonesia, demonstrating the breadth of engagement between the two countries. 
 
USAID MOMENTUM will work in the priority provinces of East Nusa Tenggara, East Java, DKI Jakarta, Banten, North Sumatera, and South Sulawesi.
 
(WAH)
