English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

7.4 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination jakarta province
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 23 September 2021 16:16
Jakarta: The number of recipients of second dose of covid-19 vaccine in Jakarta Province has surpassed 7,493,319.
 
There were an addition of 67.519 people on Wednesday.
 
"As much as 7.4 million people, 66 percent are Jakartans and 34 percent are others, have received their second dose," said the Head of Jakarta
Health Office's Disease Prevention and Control Department, Dwi Oktavia, in a written statement on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"As much as 10 million people, 64 percent are Jakarta residents and 36 percent are others, have received their first dose," she explained.
 
DKI Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Ariza) has urged Jakarta residents to be vaccinated so that the capital is safe from covid-19.
 
"We want 100 percent reached especially for Jakarta because it is our responsibility," Ariza said.
 
Jakartans are allowed to directly visit vaccination centres. However, it is advised to register first through the Jakarta Kini (JAKI) app. Through the app, People can choose their schedule and location and do online pre-screening. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

English
education
Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

English
banking
Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab
Nasional

Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup
Ekonomi

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri
Internasional

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka
Olahraga

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin
Hiburan

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil
Otomotif

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru
Pendidikan

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet
Teknologi

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!