7.4 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The number of recipients of second dose of covid-19 vaccine in Jakarta Province has surpassed 7,493,319.There were an addition of 67.519 people on Wednesday."As much as 7.4 million people, 66 percent are Jakartans and 34 percent are others, have received their second dose," said the Head of JakartaHealth Office's Disease Prevention and Control Department, Dwi Oktavia, in a written statement on Wednesday."As much as 10 million people, 64 percent are Jakarta residents and 36 percent are others, have received their first dose," she explained.DKI Jakarta Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria (Ariza) has urged Jakarta residents to be vaccinated so that the capital is safe from covid-19."We want 100 percent reached especially for Jakarta because it is our responsibility," Ariza said.Jakartans are allowed to directly visit vaccination centres. However, it is advised to register first through the Jakarta Kini (JAKI) app. Through the app, People can choose their schedule and location and do online pre-screening. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)