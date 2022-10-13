English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 171.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 20,619 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,365,760, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Furthermore, 61,577 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 64,173,392
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,830 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,452,078.
 
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,713 to 6,276,589..
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 158,263.
 
(WAH)

