English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The implementation of agricultural programs must be carried out massively. (Photo: Kementan)
The implementation of agricultural programs must be carried out massively. (Photo: Kementan)

Agriculture Ministry, TNI Cooperate to Ensure National Food Security

Husen Miftahudin • 22 July 2022 13:49
Jakarta: The Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) have agreed to strengten cooperation to ensure national food security. 
 
The statement was made by Commander of TNI General Andika Perkasa during a visit to the Ministry of Agriculture Building in South Jakarta. 
 
His visit was welcomed by Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Deputy Minister of Agriculture (Wamentan) Harvick Hasnul Qolbi.
 
"We are ready to help the Ministry of Agriculture," Andika said in a written statement on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Minister Syahrul, the implementation of agricultural programs must be carried out massively to boost food security in the country. 
 
This is in accordance with the instruction of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to make Indonesia a strong country in facing various threats of global crises.
 
"At least it can accommodate our basic food needs," the Minister said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Reviews Tourism Residential Development in Labuan Bajo

President Jokowi Reviews Tourism Residential Development in Labuan Bajo

English
president joko widodo
ADB Approves Loan for Safe Drinking Water in India's Himachal Pradesh

ADB Approves Loan for Safe Drinking Water in India's Himachal Pradesh

English
Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Over 14,000 Monkeypox Cases Have Been Reported to WHO This Year: WHO Chief

Over 14,000 Monkeypox Cases Have Been Reported to WHO This Year: WHO Chief

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Panda Raksasa Jantan Tertua di Dunia Mati Setelah Jalani Eutanasia
Internasional

Panda Raksasa Jantan Tertua di Dunia Mati Setelah Jalani Eutanasia

Penembak Istri Anggota TNI di Semarang Ditangkap
Nasional

Penembak Istri Anggota TNI di Semarang Ditangkap

Pertamina Hormati Proses Hukum terkait Kecelakaan Maut di Cibubur
Ekonomi

Pertamina Hormati Proses Hukum terkait Kecelakaan Maut di Cibubur

Pendaftaran BPI Dalam Negeri Sisa 9 Hari Lagi, Buruan Cek Kelengkapan Dokumenmu
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran BPI Dalam Negeri Sisa 9 Hari Lagi, Buruan Cek Kelengkapan Dokumenmu

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

10 Trofi Sepak Bola Paling Mahal di Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)

PEVS 2022 Dibuka, Siap Edukasi Mengenai Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

PEVS 2022 Dibuka, Siap Edukasi Mengenai Kendaraan Listrik

Kara Chenoa: Di Hip Hop Mungkin Gue Enggak Kasih yang <i>Deep</i>, Tetapi Menyentil
Hiburan

Kara Chenoa: Di Hip Hop Mungkin Gue Enggak Kasih yang Deep, Tetapi Menyentil

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia
Teknologi

Kepopuleran Stray Juga Dirasakan Kucing dan Anjing di Seluruh Dunia

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!