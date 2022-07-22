Agriculture Ministry, TNI Cooperate to Ensure National Food Security

Jakarta: The Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) have agreed to strengten cooperation to ensure national food security.
The statement was made by Commander of TNI General Andika Perkasa during a visit to the Ministry of Agriculture Building in South Jakarta.
His visit was welcomed by Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Deputy Minister of Agriculture (Wamentan) Harvick Hasnul Qolbi.
"We are ready to help the Ministry of Agriculture," Andika said in a written statement on Friday, July 22, 2022.
According to Minister Syahrul, the implementation of agricultural programs must be carried out massively to boost food security in the country.
This is in accordance with the instruction of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to make Indonesia a strong country in facing various threats of global crises.
"At least it can accommodate our basic food needs," the Minister said.