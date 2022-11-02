English  
Both Indonesia and Australia are island nations. (Photo: medcom.id)
Both Indonesia and Australia are island nations. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Australia Share Concerns about Impact of Marine Plastic Pollution

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 November 2022 11:59
Jakarta: New innovations ranging from plastic-free agricultural solutions to tech that transforms the livelihoods of Indonesian waste pickers, are just some of the sustainable start-ups on show at "Demo Day", as part of the Road to G20 Summit in Bali.
 
These innovations are born out of the Plastics Innovation Hub Indonesia, a partnership between Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and Indonesia's Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kedaireka) and Indonesia's National Plastics Action Partnership (NPAP).
 
According to Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, Penny Williams, the Demo Day is part of collaborative efforts already underway to support innovation to solve bilateral environmental issues.

"The health of our oceans and waterways is linked to our nations’ economic growth and prosperity. Both Indonesia and Australia are island nations that share concerns about the impact of marine plastic pollution," Ambassador Williams said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
CSIRO Counsellor and ASEAN Director, Amelia Fyfield said the Demo Day forms part of a larger, holistic approach to tackling plastic waste in the region.
 
"Supporting innovators to translate deep-tech into real world solutions is critical in solving this global issue, so it’s exciting to work alongside our partners to train the next generation of Indonesia’s and Australia’s emerging changemakers," Fyfield said.
 
"We’re proud to be working bilaterally because ultimately, plastic knows no borders – once we realise this is a shared problem between neighbours, only then can we find long-term solutions," Fyfield added.
 
Director General of Higher Education, Research, and Technology at Indonesia’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Professor Nizam, said the Indonesian the entrepreneurial training program forms part of the government’s overarching goal to reduce plastic waste in Indonesia by seventy percent by 2025.
 
"The role of start-ups in advancing innovation and green economic growth in Indonesia is becoming increasingly important. These start-ups have the passion to continue to grow and find new solutions that will benefit all of society," Professor Nizam said.
 
This critical work in supporting sustainable start-ups forms part of CSIRO's Ending Plastic Waste Mission, which is working towards an 80 per cent reduction in plastic waste entering the environment by 2030.
 
(WAH)

