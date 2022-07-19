English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government has developed a 120-hectare plot of nursery in Mentawir Village. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government has developed a 120-hectare plot of nursery in Mentawir Village. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's New Capital Must Be Realized as Forest City: Ministry

Antara • 19 July 2022 14:01
Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry ensured that development of the new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan would achieve the three main targets of forest city, 10-minute city for pedestrians, and future-smart city.
 
"We will exert our efforts (to develop the new capital) in that direction, as we need to realise the key performance indicator (KPI) that has been set in the master plan," the ministry's Director General of Human Settlements, Diana Kusumastuti, stated here, Monday.
 
According to the Handbook of New Capital in the ikn.go.id site, the three special KPIs that the government has set for development of the new capital are to achieve a forest city with 75-percent green area, a liveable smart city for the future, and a city where all places are reachable within a 10-minute walking distance.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Earlier, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar stated that to realise the forest city, the new capital development must include planting trees at the construction site and in damaged lands in East Kalimantan.
 
To achieve the goal, the government has developed a 120-hectare plot of nursery in Mentawir Village, North Penajam Paser District, East Kalimantan, with 32.5 hectares reserved for nursery and building areas.
 
The Mentawir Nursery is expected to produce 15-20 million tree seedlings of kayu nyatoh (hardwood), shorea, kapur, agarwood, and Syzygium within a period of six to seven months, the minister remarked.
 
The planting of trees is expected to attract animals and birds to live in their new habitat in the new capital, she added.
 
"Mr President had requested that from all the 256 thousand hectares of the Nusantara Authority, 70 percent of them should be natural and covered with trees. However, now, it is only 42 percent, so another 28 percent must be added to green everything," Bakar expounded. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Pertamina offers Energy Transition Investment Opportunity for G20 Members

Pertamina offers Energy Transition Investment Opportunity for G20 Members

English
Pertamina
Central Java Governor Calls for Food Diversification Programs to Combat Inflation

Central Java Governor Calls for Food Diversification Programs to Combat Inflation

English
inflation
UK Braces for Record-Breaking Heat Wave

UK Braces for Record-Breaking Heat Wave

English
Weather
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemimpin Oposisi Sri Lanka Mundur dari Bursa Pencalonan Presiden
Internasional

Pemimpin Oposisi Sri Lanka Mundur dari Bursa Pencalonan Presiden

Kementerian PUPR Selesaikan Bertahap Proyek Trans Papua hingga 2024
Ekonomi

Kementerian PUPR Selesaikan Bertahap Proyek Trans Papua hingga 2024

Presiden Minta Timor Leste Buka Rute Kapal Kupang-Dili-Darwin
Nasional

Presiden Minta Timor Leste Buka Rute Kapal Kupang-Dili-Darwin

Arsenal Capai Kesepakatan dengan City untuk Rekrut Zinchenko
Olahraga

Arsenal Capai Kesepakatan dengan City untuk Rekrut Zinchenko

Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Keluhkan Dampak Inflasi, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Mahasiswa Indonesia di Luar Negeri Keluhkan Dampak Inflasi, Ini Jawaban Kemendikbudristek

Cerita Demo Album Pertama Sheila On 7 yang Sempat Diragukan Label
Hiburan

Cerita Demo Album Pertama Sheila On 7 yang Sempat Diragukan Label

Pencarian Wakil Indonesia di COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Pencarian Wakil Indonesia di COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Dimulai!

Honda ZR-V, SUV Baru Di Segmen C Bermesin Hybrid
Otomotif

Honda ZR-V, SUV Baru Di Segmen C Bermesin Hybrid

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!