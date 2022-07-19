Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry ensured that development of the new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan would achieve the three main targets of forest city, 10-minute city for pedestrians, and future-smart city.
"We will exert our efforts (to develop the new capital) in that direction, as we need to realise the key performance indicator (KPI) that has been set in the master plan," the ministry's Director General of Human Settlements, Diana Kusumastuti, stated here, Monday.
According to the Handbook of New Capital in the ikn.go.id site, the three special KPIs that the government has set for development of the new capital are to achieve a forest city with 75-percent green area, a liveable smart city for the future, and a city where all places are reachable within a 10-minute walking distance.
Earlier, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya Bakar stated that to realise the forest city, the new capital development must include planting trees at the construction site and in damaged lands in East Kalimantan.
To achieve the goal, the government has developed a 120-hectare plot of nursery in Mentawir Village, North Penajam Paser District, East Kalimantan, with 32.5 hectares reserved for nursery and building areas.
The Mentawir Nursery is expected to produce 15-20 million tree seedlings of kayu nyatoh (hardwood), shorea, kapur, agarwood, and Syzygium within a period of six to seven months, the minister remarked.
The planting of trees is expected to attract animals and birds to live in their new habitat in the new capital, she added.
"Mr President had requested that from all the 256 thousand hectares of the Nusantara Authority, 70 percent of them should be natural and covered with trees. However, now, it is only 42 percent, so another 28 percent must be added to green everything," Bakar expounded.