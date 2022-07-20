Over 202 Million Indonesians at least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 53,604,047 today, increasing by 284,889 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 51,940 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,046,081.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government today recorded 5,653 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,149,084.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,331 to 5,957,908.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,875.