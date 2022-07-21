President Jokowi Visits East Nusa Tenggara to Inaugurate Tourism Infrastructure

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) began a working visit to East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The President and his limited entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 06.42 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
Upon arrival at Komodo Labuan Bajo Airport in West Manggarai Regency, the President will review and inaugurate the airport expansion.
After that, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi are scheduled to depart for Rinca Island by using a phinisi ship to inaugurate the development of the Rinca Island area, part of the Komodo National Park.
Then, the President will head to the National Tourism Strategic Area (KSPN) Marina, Labuan Bajo, to inaugurate the Marina-Labuan Bajo area and the Warloka waste management system.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, and other high ranking officials accompanied the President during the working visit.