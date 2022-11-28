VP to Visit Papuan Provinces

"The Provinces of Papua, South Papua, Central Papua and West Papua," the Vice Presidential Secretariat said in a statement on Monday, November 28, 2022.
The Vice President departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 08.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB). He is scheduled to arrive in Jayapura in the afternoon.
"Ma'ruf used the Indonesian Air Force's Boeing 737-400 Presidential Aircraft," the Vice Presidential Secretariat stated.
The focus of this working visit is to accelerate development in the region. Ma'ruf will have discussions with the Papuan People's Representative Council (DPRP) and the Papuan People's Council (MRP).
Moreover, Ma'ruf will also distribute people's business credit (KUR) and vocational certifications during his working visit. Apart from Jayapura, the Vice President will also visit Merauke, Timika, Kaimana and Biak.