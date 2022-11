VP to Visit Papuan Provinces

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin who also serves as Chair of the Steering Committee for the Acceleration of Special Autonomy Development for Papua (BP3OKP) is set to visit four provinces in Papua region."The Provinces of Papua , South Papua, Central Papua and West Papua," the Vice Presidential Secretariat said in a statement on Monday, November 28, 2022.The Vice President departed from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at 08.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB). He is scheduled to arrive in Jayapura in the afternoon."Ma'ruf used the Indonesian Air Force's Boeing 737-400 Presidential Aircraft," the Vice Presidential Secretariat stated.The focus of this working visit is to accelerate development in the region. Ma'ruf will have discussions with the Papuan People's Representative Council (DPRP) and the Papuan People's Council (MRP).Moreover, Ma'ruf will also distribute people's business credit (KUR) and vocational certifications during his working visit. Apart from Jayapura, the Vice President will also visit Merauke, Timika, Kaimana and Biak.