Building badly damage after 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolt Cianjur, West Java, 21 November 2022. Photo: BNPB
Building badly damage after 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolt Cianjur, West Java, 21 November 2022. Photo: BNPB

Local Officer said Death Toll Due to Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 46 People

Deny Irwanto, Fajar Nugraha • 21 November 2022 17:37
Cianjur: An earthquake rocked Cianjur Regency, West Java, at 13.21 WIB, causing 46 fatalities.
 
According to Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman, the victim was known according to data from the Cianjur regional public hospital (RSUD).
 
"46 people died who were in the hospital alone, the others are unknown yet or are still at home," Herman said as quoted from Breaking News MetroTV, Monday, November 21, 2022.
 
Herman explained that there were hundreds of residents who had come to the hospital to ask for treatment for injuries caused by the earthquake. Meanwhile, according to Herman, the available medical personnel and hospital rooms were very limited and could not accommodate all the victims who came.
 
"A number of residents still cannot go to the hospital because access was cut off after the earthquake," added Herman.
 
Previously the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit the southwestern region of Cianjur Regency, West Java Province, at 13.21 WIB, Monday, November 21 2022.
 
According to the BMKG, the epicenter of the earthquake was at coordinates 6.84 South Latitude and 107.05 East Longitude, about 10 kilometers southwest of Cianjur Regency.
 
(FJR)

Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

14 Dead after the 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Cianjur

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Cianjur with Nine Aftershocks Occurred

Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

Death Toll from Cianjur Earthquake Reaches 56 Peoples

Anwar in Talks with Najib Despite Anti-Graft Pledge

Anwar in Talks with Najib Despite Anti-Graft Pledge

14 Dead after the 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Cianjur

14 Dead after the 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolt Cianjur

